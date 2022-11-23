Band Of Oz Comes To The Islands For An Enchanted Evening

By Robbie Berg for The Island Eye News

If you have ever listened to the Band of Oz, you would know what all of the excitement is about.

You do not have to shag to be a big fan. Of course, “shaggers” are thrilled that they can dance the night away at “Shag by the Sea – An Enchanted Evening” on Jan. 29, 2023 at the Citadel Club.

The band is a Prominent 8 member band well known throughout the United States for their beach music genre. They tour throughout all of the Southeast and have four records with Surfside Records. You do not have to shag, just come out and enjoy the music. Tickets include heavy Hors d’oeuvres by Dish by Design and an open bar. Ticket sales are a fundraiser for the Isle of Palms Exchange Club for their “Land Preservation and Beautification Project.”

What a great opportunity for “That Special Christmas Present” for someone special in your life, well, here is your chance. Make unforgettable memories happen.