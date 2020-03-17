By Angela May for The Island Eye News

New York Times bestselling author and conservationist Mary Alice Monroe takes her readers back to the beach with her May 19 national release of “On Ocean Boulevard,” and she’s doing it with an important environmental message.

Set mainly on the Isle of Palms, Monroe weaves together a captivating story of family struggles and triumphs along with details about the biggest environmental threat plaguing coastal communities: plastics in the ocean.

Monroe, an Isle of Palms resident, was compelled to tackle the headline-making environmental issue because she has seen firsthand the devastating effects of plastic garbage through her work as a board member of the South Carolina Aquarium and a state-certified member of her local Island Turtle Team, which protects nesting loggerheads.

Monroe said, “We’ve all seen the photographs of animals tangled in trash, straws stuck in their nostrils, guts impacted from eating plastics. It’s heartbreaking and makes you feel overwhelmed by this massive problem. I explored the question of ‘what can I do’ and strived to answer it in hopeful and inspiring ways.”

“On Ocean Boulevard” brings to light the current news headlines of plastics and microplastics through her main characters in different ways.

“Stories have the power to effect positive change. I want my readers to feel empowered,” Monroe said. “That’s ultimately my legacy as a writer – to share powerful stories that entertain and give readers hope that they can take better care of each other and our beautiful, wild world.”

When “On Ocean Boulevard” is released in May, Monroe will go on a multistate book tour to meet with readers and spark conversation about what we can do to turn the tide on the environmental problem of plastics.

Her book tour will include a book signing party May 18 at 7 p.m. at the Barnes & Noble in Mount Pleasant Towne Centre and an official Charleston book launch party at the South Carolina Aquarium on May 20 at 6 p.m.

“On Ocean Boulevard” is a wholehearted return to the nationally bestselling Beach House Series. In Book 6, the esteemed Rutledge women – Cara, Linnea and Julia – are back on the beach to welcome the arrival of a new season of nesting loggerheads. As the endangered sea turtles continue the cycle of the season, each woman faces her own challenges and decisions that will shape the next stage of their lives. As they learn to trust each other’s wisdom, they experience the poignant passing of the torch from mother to daughter to granddaughter.

Mary Alice Monroe is an award-winning, New York Times bestselling author of 23 novels. She found her true calling in environmental fiction when she moved to coastal South Carolina. In her novels, Monroe explores parallels between the land and life, with a strong, passionate focus on the challenges and threats facing the coastal environment and beyond.