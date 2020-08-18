Back In Business

By Dawn Davis for The Island Eye News

Following guidance from the White House, Centers for Disease Control and Prevention and state and local public health authorities concerning the COVID-19 pandemic, Fort Sumter, Fort Moultrie National Historical Park and Charles Pinckney National Historic Site re-opened Aug. 4 after Hurricane Isaias passed by along the South Carolina coast.

The first concession-operated ferry trip to Fort Sumter left just after noon from Liberty Square, and the Fort Moultrie dock, the grounds outside the fort, the Liberty Square Visitor Education Center and the outside grounds and restrooms at the Charleston Pinckney National Historic Site are also open. In addition, entry fees have been suspended at Fort Moultrie. There is a concession fee for the ferry trip to Fort Sumter.

With public health in mind, the Fort Sumter Museum, Fort Moultrie, the Fort Moultrie Visitor Center and the historic house at Charles Pinckney NHS remain closed.

The health and safety of our visitors, employees, volunteers and partners continues to be paramount. We will examine each facility to ensure those operations comply with current public health guidance, and we continue to work to ensure public and workspaces are safe and clean for visitors, employees, partners and volunteers.

While these areas are accessible for visitors to enjoy, a return to full operations will continue to be phased, and services may be limited. The public should follow local area health orders, practice leave no trace principles and avoid crowding and high-risk outdoor activities. We will continue to monitor all park functions to ensure that visitors adhere to CDC guidance for mitigating risks associated with the transmission of COVID-19 and take any additional steps necessary to protect public health.

Details and updates on park operations will continue to be posted on the parks’ websites. Updates about National Park System operations are available at nps.gov/coronavirus.