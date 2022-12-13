Author Event Features All-star Lineup

By Angela Mayfor The Island Eye News

Tickets are on sale now for the 19th Annual Wild Dunes Author Event with Mary Alice Monroe, happening Jan. 15, 2023, at Wild Dunes Resort on the Isle of Palms. This year’s event, beginning at 2 p.m., features an all-star lineup of bestselling mystery and thriller writers – David Baldacci, Kathy Reichs and Deborah Goodrich Royce. Attendees will experience an in-depth and lively conversation moderated by award-winning and New York Times bestselling novelist Mary Alice Monroe, an Isle of Palms resident and the creator of this homegrown literary event. Monroe will dive into the authors’ storied careers, their personal lives and what inspired their blockbuster mysteries. David Baldacci is known for his bestselling suspense and legal thrillers. He became famous for his first novel, “Absolute Power,” in 1996, with a film adaptation that followed starring Clint Eastwood. Since then, he has published more than 50 novels, including young adult and middle grade. His latest blockbuster novel, “Long Shadows,” is No. 1 on the New York Times Best Seller List. This will be Baldacci’s first visit to the Charleston area. Kathy Reichs is known for her bestselling forensic thrillers. Her Temperance Brennan novels inspired the long-running hit American crime television series “Bones,” which ran for 12 years. Reichs has published nearly 40 novels, including a young adult series she co-authored. Her latest novel, “Cold Cold Bones,” was an instant New York Times bestseller when it debuted last summer. Deborah Goodrich Royce is an award-winning, bestselling author of three notable literary thrillers. Royce is also known as Silver, Erica Kane’s sister in the long-running ABC soap opera, “All My Children” and has starred in feature films and TV movies.

Her latest novel, “Reef Road,” will be a featured title at the event. All proceeds from the Wild Dunes Author Event with Mary Alice Monroe will directly support the Pat Conroy Literary Center, a 501(c)(3) organization that is based in Beaufort and nurtures a diverse community of writers, readers, teachers and students through educational programs and collaborative special events. All of the authors are generously donating their time to support this meaningful fundraiser.

In addition to the hour-long authors’ conversation, the literary event includes a book signing and an exclusive silent auction. Guests will also enjoy a signature cocktail by Firefly Distillery; a coffee bar by Charleston Coffee Roasters, featuring Beach House Blend, the signature blend inspired by Monroe’s Lowcountry novels; cake provided by South Carolina’s award-winning Caroline’s Cakes; and hors d’oeuvres showcasing the flavors of Wild Dunes Resort. The event also includes a pop-up store by J .McLaughlin to offer guests a special shopping experience.

For ticketing questions, contact Heidi Kaloupek at heidi.kaloupek@destinationhotels.com or visit bit.ly/ WDAuthorEventDetails.