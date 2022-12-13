Art On The Beach Marks 23rd Year On Sullivan’s Island

By Sydney Ford for The Island Eye News

Summer Eudy of Summer Realty was the presenting sponsor. The paintings were by Danielle Cather-Cohen. (Photo by AV Photography).

Amanda McLenon’s art display at the event. (Photo by Sean Keefer).



In November, Art on the Beach celebrated its 23rd year on Sullivan’s Island. This dynamic home tour features a curated collection of art and culinary tastings. In 2022, 35 artists participated, including featured artist Morgan Serreno East. Meanwhile, 11 chefs worked to fill each home with a wide array of food, from traditional Gullah treats to ice cream that mimics a chicken leg. It was a record-breaking year, with the annual event raising more money than ever for its beneficiary, Charleston Pro Bono Legal Services, a local legal aid organization. Since 2004, this organization has worked to overcome the legal barrier, prevent injustice and secure basic needs, such as food and shelter, for those who need it most.

Since the 2022 event sold out virtually in seconds, it’s important to subscribe to the newsletter at artonthebeachchs.com and follow @artonthebeachchs on Instagram to stay updated on next year’s tickets sales.