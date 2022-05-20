Area Leaders To Embark On Annual Team Building Expedition

Staff Report for Island Eye News

Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie gives a speech at the commencement of the third annual South Carolina 7 expedition, a several-hundred mile trek from the mountains of the Upstate to the sea of the Lowcountry, July 1-31.

Dr. Tom Mullikin, founding director of SC7, was joined by Isle of Palms Mayor Phillip Pounds; Mount Pleasant Mayor Will Haynie; Dr. Susan Johnson, director of Health Promotion at MUSC; S.C. Representative Mark Smith; and Michelle McCollum, president and CEO, SC National Heritage Corridor (National Parks Service); and other local leaders, Monday, May 9, 2022, to announce and discuss the third annual South Carolina 7 expedition from the mountains to the sea. SC7 2022 offers something for everyone: Like the previous two years, SC7 2022 will be held throughout the month of July – beginning in the Upstate on July 1 and concluding in the Lowcountry July 31 – providing numerous opportunities for public engagement and participation along the severalhundred-mile trek from the mountains to the sea. The final 10 days of the expedition will be held in the South Carolina Lowcountry and will include hiking, biking, and paddling, as well as litter clean-ups, planting spartina grass, studying the effects of oyster reefs, and meeting with community leaders regarding the development of new greenway and blueway trail systems. Several days include a partnership with Adventure Out, an MUSC outdoor fitness campaign highlighting the health benefits of nature. Exercising outdoors or “green exercise” has many additional benefits to indoor fitness activities, including stress management, improved selfesteem and mood, increased frequency of exercise, and an improved sense of well-being. Beginning the evening of July 27, the Adventure Out Weekend will consist of a wide variety of outdoor health and fitness activities with an incorporated environmental element. “This year is going to be our best year and our best expedition ever,” Mullikin said.

“We will hike, raft, kayak, and SCUBA dive the same highways, byways, deeply forested wonderlands, and beautiful rivers across South Carolina that we do every year, but there will be so much more and many exciting new surprises; not to mention the development-work on our offshore smart reef system.” McCollum said, “The activities offered through Adventure Out will engage the public in SC7 like never before. Starting June 1, the SC7 website will provide information on the full expedition and include registration for the Adventure Out events taking place July 27 through July 30.” SC7 is a partnership between Global Eco Adventures, founded by Mullikin; and the SC National Heritage Corridor, a statewide, multi-program initiative of the National Parks Service. The presenting sponsor for SC7 2022 is MUSC Health. “Recognizing the connection between human health, wellbeing, and the natural environment, MUSC welcomes the opportunity to join forces with SC7 to promote outdoor recreation and fitness and the importance of protecting the precious natural resources of our state,” Johnson said.

For additional information, please visit southcarolina7.com or phone Michelle McCollum at 864-617-7441.