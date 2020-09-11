Area Beach Sweep Postponed

Staff Reports for The Island Eye News

The Beach Sweep/River Sweep litter cleanup, originally scheduled for Sept. 19, 2020, on beaches all along the South Carolina coast, has been postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Based on the current situation, the coordinators at the South Carolina Sea Grant Consortium and the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources decided that the health and safety of site captains, volunteers and communities is of the utmost importance. The Beach Sweep/ River Sweep will be rescheduled to a date that hasn’t yet been determined.

Local areas that were to be included in the sweep include Isle of Palms, Sullivan’s Island, Shem Creek in Mount Pleasant, Stono River, Morris Island, Folly Beach, Kiawah Island and Edisto Island.