Are You Upgrading To Windows 10?

By Bob Hooper for The Island Eye News

Welcome to “Computer Corner” for The Island Eye News. I have been in the tech/computer world since 1980 and have learned that whatever the question, it’s not stupid – OK, I have heard a few that are close. I can tell you one short story from many years ago when everyone had a desktop and DVD/CD players.

This guy (let’s call him Bob) calls into a center to ask about getting a new cup holder for his computer. The person on the other end is baffled as to what Bob is talking about and says so. Bob explains that the cup holder that slides out at the top of the box has broken off and he needs a new one. Bob hears a sputter (coffee being sprayed) and a couple of cuss words before being asked, “You mean the DVD player”? That’s the same Bob who asked once why his computer wouldn’t work when the power was off in the building.

I would love to hear from our readers on any questions about computers, software, hardware, buying or anything else. You can reach me at The Island Eye News, ieneditor@luckydognews.com, or at rentabob@live.com. I hope to be able to answer all your tech questions!

So let’s dive right in and talk about that laptop you got during the holidays. Many of you are learning Windows 10 after upgrading from 7 or with a new laptop. Since 10 works very similar to 7, you should have no problem, but the setup is a bit of a different story. Windows 10 right out of the box will send every letter you type as “anonymized” data to Microsoft. Cortana will save everything you say or ask of it in the same way to “help” you. There are other settings that are not in your best interest that can be turned off or stopped.

If you have an IT person, please have them help you or follow the steps below:

Click on the icon on the lower left (the start button), look up along the left for an icon that looks like a gear and left click on it.

You will get a screen with a lot of choices; toward the end will be one called “privacy.” Left click on it.

On the left side of the new screen will be a list of all sorts of things. Start with the first one and basically turn everything off. Make sure that typing is off as well because Cortana is listening.

One of those things is background apps. At the top on the right you can turn them all off, which will make the laptop run faster. There’s no reason for all those apps to be constantly running in the background.

Hope this helps – more info next issue!

I look forward to some good questions and helping you out. If you need immediate assistance, you can always call Rent A Bob at 843822-7794.