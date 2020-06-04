Are You And Your Pet Ready For Hurricane Season?

By Kay Hyman for Island Eye News

The 2020 NOAA forecast calls for a busier than normal hurricane season with as many as 19 named storms in the Atlantic and Gulf of Mexico. Six to 10 of those storms could become hurricanes and three to six of those may be major hurricanes! (An average season produces 12 named storms).

Prepare. Plan. Stay Informed

This is why Charleston Animal Society is urging pet owners to prepare now for hurricane season. Tropical Storm Bertha already rolled across the Lowcountry in late May and hurricane season lasts until November.

Here are five important tips to get you and your pet ready for hurricane season:

Include your pets and other animals, including your farm animals and livestock, in your emergency plans. Build a separate emergency kit for your pets, including water, food and medications. Make sure and keep digital records and photos to identify your pet or animal after a disaster in case you become separated. Create a list of places that accepts pets if an emergency happens. These may not be the same as last year due to the coronavirus. Update your pet’s vaccinations and their microchips information now. If they are not microchipped, please do this along with ensuring their collars have update I.D. tags.

With the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever to have a plan in place.

“We will face unprecedented challenges when it comes to evacuation planning because of COVID-19,” said Charleston Animal Society President and CEO Joe Elmore, CAWA, CFRE. “That’s why it’s so important to prepare early with a ‘Plan A’ and a ‘Plan B’ for your family.”

For more tips on preparing you and your pet for hurricane season visit: CharlestonAnimalSociety.org/hurricane.