By Charleston Animal Society for The Island Eye News

Sullivan’s Island resident Amy Hoyt enjoys the party at the Applause for Paws Gala at the Charleston Gaillard Center last month hosted by the Charleston Animal Society.

Party Animals were out in full-force this past weekend as the Applause for Paws Gala shook the roof at the Charleston Gaillard Center Saturday night, Oct. 16. COVID-19 forced the cancellation of this event three times over the last two years so organizers and patrons were more than ready to put on the party of the year and raised $680,000 for the lifesaving work of Charleston Animal Society. Over 350 guests put on their tuxedos, gowns, paisley shirts and vinyl boots for the “Frisky a Go Go” theme and danced the night away to the old school tunes of First Class Band. Gala Chairwoman Laurel Greer shared with the crowd, “Our hearts are filled with gratitude for all of those who shared our vision and supported our lifesaving cause.” Carolyn Murray, News 2 Anchor and Charleston Animal Society Board Member, served as the mistress of ceremonies. Doug Warner masterfully conducted the live auction, which included a luxury catamaran vacation experience in the Bahamas for 8 people, a behind-the-scenes tour of Boeing, and an unforgettable weekend in New York City with VIP tickets to the Stephen Colbert Show and dinner with CBS Sunday Morning’s Martha Teichner. One of the most exciting auction items of the evening was the unveiling of the brand new “No Kill South Carolina 2024” state license plate that involved a bidding battle to obtain the first number “1” plate to be issued.

“Creating the No Kill South Carolina 2024 license plate is important to us as not only does it help to generate needed funds to achieve the goal of finding every adoptable pet a loving home, but the plate also brings awareness to the plight of animals across the state,” said president and CEO of Charleston Animal Society Joe Elmore, CAWA, CFRE.

With the multiple cancellations of this lead fundraising event and other in-person fundraising events during the lingering pandemic, this event was critical to the lifesaving funds necessary for the Animal Society to continue caring for over 15,000 animals this year.