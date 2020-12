Staff Report for Island Eye News

Isle of Palms Fire Chief Ann Graham reacts to the parade that passed by IOP’s Public Service Building Dec. 10.

The procession, which included Fire, Police and Rescue vehicles from IOP, Sullivan’s Island and other surrounding communities, as well as well-wishers in their own cars and trucks and a mayor on a motorcycle, was held in her honor.

After a 35-year career with the IOP Fire Department, Graham is retiring this year.