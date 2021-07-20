And The Award Goes To…

By Mount Pleasant Waterworks for Island Eye News

Pictured (left to right) are Rep. Mark Smith and retired general manager of Mount Pleasant Waterworks Clay Duffie.

On June 30, the now retired general manager of Mount Pleasant Waterworks (MPW), Clay Duffie, was presented with the Order of the Palmetto during a dedication ceremony for the utility’s water resource facility located on Rifle Range Road.

Representatives Marvin “Mark” Smith and Joseph “Joe” Bustos attended the event to present the award on behalf of Gov. Henry McMaster.

The Order of the Palmetto is awarded to South Carolina residents in recognition of a lifetime of extraordinary achievement, service, and contributions. Potential recipients must be nominated for the once in a lifetime award.

Bustos shared the following in his nomination letter: “Mr. Duffie mentored younger members of his organization in order to improve their skills and knowledge of water and wastewater operations. While working with the water commissioners his recommendations were constantly sought and relied upon.”

According to Representative Mark Smith, Over the past 31 years, Clay has demonstrated innovative and exemplary service managing the organizational development of a staff that grew from 48 employees to 141. He is an asset to his profession and his dedication has improved the quality of life for many, many South Carolinians.

Duffie said that he had no idea he had been nominated and he was humbled and honored to have his name added to the prestigious recipient list.

“To have my family by my side for this unexpected surprise, especially my mother, Mary Helen, only made the moment sweeter,” Duffie said.

“I couldn’t have asked for a better way to begin the next chapter of my life.”