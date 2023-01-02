An Oral History Of The Island’s Past

By Battery Gadsden Cultural Center for Island Eye News

On Jan. 19, Ruth Schirmer DeHaven, known to all as “Muffie,” will share her wealth of memories from childhood summers spent on Sullivan’s Island in the 1930s, 1940s and 1950s.

You will not want to miss this oral history event, scheduled from 6 p.m. to 7 p.m. at Sunrise Presbyterian Church, 3222 Middle St. In a highly engaging videotaped interview, Muffie will recount stories from times past, filled with vivid and often humorous details. This oral history video, presented by Battery Gadsden Cultural Center, will be followed by a question and-answer session with Muffie. The Schirmer family’s long tenure on Sullivan’s Island began in 1800 and grew to occupy a collection of homes known as Schirmerville, near the Life Saving Station.

Muffie tells of a childhood when summers on Sullivan’s Island included a Marsh Tacky pony and kid goats named Annie, Nanny and Billie – all with plenty of freedom to get into mischief. She also recounts the serious times when the hurricane flag meant packing kids, dogs, chickens and ducks in the family car to evacuate and the story of her parents’ narrow escape while driving on the Grace Bridge when it was struck by a ship. Muffie also reminds us of forgotten times when GermanAmerican residents were at risk of internment during WWII, including a Schirmer uncle who was accused of signaling German submarines when raising an American flag.

The event is free and open to the public. To learn more, email batterygadsden@gmail.com, call 843-906-0091 or visit batterygadsden.com.