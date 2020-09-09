By Amanda Bunting Comen for The Island Eye News

The 2019 Mount Pleasant Business & Community Expo was held at the Omar Shrine Temple Auditorium. This year’s Expo will be strictly online.

The largest networking event in the Mount Pleasant area will be a 10-day virtual experience this year. In partnership with On Purpose Adventures, the 10th anniversary Expo will be an online adventure, accessible by any smart device, that will allow participants to engage with vendors in a purposeful way.

No longer restricted by location or capacity limits, viewers will be able to join the fun from anywhere in the world and learn more about businesses East of the Cooper.

Instead of a one-day affair as in the past, the Expo will be open for business for 10 days, Sept. 21 through Sept. 30, permitting participants to attend on as many occasions as they want, at any time they want.

This format also saves vendors the expense of staffing, booth setup and hundreds of giveaway items.

The quest will include trivia, video/photo challenges and engaging extracurricular activities, offering participants a wide variety of fun while building content for vendors.

“The MPCC Business and Community Expo Committee has been diligently planning the

10th Annual Expo since the fall of 2019,” said Expo Committee Chair Michael Cochran. “The global pandemic and challenges surrounding COVID-19 have presented significant obstacles and challenges for an in-person event. The Expo Committee made the decision to look at alternatives to postponing or canceling the event.”

He explained that “Vendors will receive detailed information from each attendee and have the opportunity to showcase their respective business or service through surveys, video presentations and a host of virtual tools. The constraints of a traditional, in-person event, such as social distancing, distracting conversations and staffing issues, have been eliminated.”

Presented in cooperation with the town of Mount Pleasant, the Expo’s main sponsor is Crews Subaru of Charleston.

To learn more about the Expo, contact Amanda Bunting Comen at 843-324-1991 or Amanda.b.comen@gmail.com or Mount Pleasant Chamber of Commerce President Shane Griffin at 843-810-4192 or shane@mountpleasantchamber.org.