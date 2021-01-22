An Isle Of Palms Icon

by Paige Castellow for The Island Eye News

Left to right: Daniel Habbick, William (Bill) Emery and William Castellow.

Despite the COVID-19 pandemic, Boy Scout Troop 502 of the Isle of Palms was busy working on and completing multiple Eagle projects in 2020. Troop 502, established in 1990, has been meeting at the United Methodist Church since 2008.

The most recent Eagle projects were organized and completed by Will Castellow, Daniel Habbick and Ben Kinlaw, with the help of other troop members and parent volunteers.

Project No.1 included the destruction of the old fence, construction of a new one and staining the fence. The second project was building benches for the “retreat,” which is located next to the church.

Boy Scout Troop 502 has a long heritage within the South Carolina scouting organization and recently added a separate girls Troop 502.

Carol Truslow and Bill Emery, longtime members of the IOP United Methodist Church, presented each new Eagle scout candidate with a special Eagle pen of appreciation.

If you are a middle-school-age boy or girl interested in joining a well-respected and evolving troop, we are always looking for new members to join Troop 502.

The troop meets on Tuesday evenings at 7 p.m.