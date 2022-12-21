An American Dream

By Alicia Zimov for The Island Eye News

Suzy Kopp talks with Jamie Maher, co-owner of Dunleavy’s Pub. Jessica Coleman and Suzy Kopp, with Sullivan’s Island Elementary School in the background. Suzy Kopp talks with Sullivan’s Island Elementary School students outside Dunleavy’s Pub. ( Photos courtesy of the Suzy Kopp Real Estate Team)

Thirty-year Isle of Palms resident and Realtor Suzy Kopp has joined The American Dream TV as a host of its Emmy award winning show “American Dream TV – Selling Charleston.” The show weaves its story lines among topics such as home ownership, lifestyles, entrepreneurship, charity, neighborhood and family and focuses on combating negative media by sharing positive stories in neighborhoods that unite and inspire. For an upcoming episode, Suzy headed to Sullivan’s Island Elementary School and chatted with former SIES student and current IOP resident Jessica Coleman, whose own children currently attend SIES. Jess recounted her fond memories about attending the island school. A favorite memory: beach recess, of course. Suzy then headed over with current SIES students to their favorite after-school hangout – Dunleavy’s Pub. Co-owner Jamie Maher has been giving out free popcorn to the kids for over a decade in exchange for a few details on how their school day was. Jamie also spoke about his passion, The Special Olympics, and how they have helped raise over $600,000 over the years with the New Year’s Day Polar Bear Plunge.

“Both Jamie and Jessica bring a local’s perspective of the Sullivan’s Island lifestyle and a sense of community through their experiences and memories of life on the island,” Suzy said. “It is my great privilege to be invited by American Dream TV to share stories of special people and the beautiful sights that make life on the Charleston coast so extraordinary.”

American Dream TV is broadcast on local and national television networks, as well as streaming on Apple TV, Roku TV and Amazon Fire. To hear more about upcoming episodes, contact Suzy at 843-224- 1212. The segment about Sullivan’s island should be aired in January or February 2023.