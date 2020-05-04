Amended Checkpoint Hours

By Andy Benke for Island Eye News

At a Special Meeting of Town Council Monday May 4, 2020 members were briefed by Dr. Michel Sweat who serves as Director of MUSC COVID-l9 Epidemiology Intelligence Project on the pandemic status in the state and Charleston lowcountry.

To balance health concerns with providing public access to the beach, Council amended Emergency Ordinance 2020—05 to change the restricted hours of access to Sullivan’s Island from 7am/7pm to 8am/5pm beginning Tuesday May 5, 2020. The requirements for those who wish to access Sullivan’s Island during the restricted hours remain in effect. Additionally, the following restrictions always continue to apply to all persons on the beach : no nonfamily group shall be larger than three (3); individuals must keep moving at all times; and, no chairs, coolers or shade devices allowed.

This ordinance is set to expire on May 12, 2020 at which time there will be no restrictions on access to Sullivan’s Island unless further action is taken by Council.