Alzheimer’s, Dementia Care Program Returns To Johns Island

By Sara Perry for The Island Eye News

Caregivers of individuals with Alzheimer’s or other forms of dementia once again have the opportunity for respite while their loved ones take part in social activities Johns Island.

On Nov. 4, Respite Care Charleston (RCC) resumed its half-day social program for individuals with memory loss and cognitive impairment. The program will be offered on Mondays and Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 1:45 p.m. at St. John’s Parish Church (3673 Maybank Highway).

By providing caregivers a much needed break away from their responsibilities and offering socialization and stimulation to those with dementia, RCC’s non-medical respite program can help improve the quality of life for the entire family.

Engaging activities for group participants with mid- to late stage dementia include:

• Socialization

• Reminiscing

• Brain games, puzzles & trivia

• Music therapy

• Arts & crafts

• Gentle exercise

• Pet therapy

With multiple program locations, RCC offers affordable, convenient care for participants from age 49 to 102.

Advance registration, proof of Covid vaccination and masks are required.

For additional information on the respite program, or to learn more about RCC’s caregiver support groups and one-on-one caregiver consultations, visit RespiteCareCharleston.org or call 843-647-7405.