Staff Report for Island Eye News

All January public events on Sullivan’s Island have been canceled because of the COVID-19 pandemic. These include the annual Polar Bear Plunge and Charlie Post 5K and 1K Race.

According to Town Administrator Andy Benke, “Visitors to Sullivan’s Island are reminded that the requirements of Gov. McMaster’s emergency order and the town of Sullivan’s Island’s emergency ordinances are still in effect, which means social distancing and face coverings are still required.