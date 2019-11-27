All Aboard For History

By Susan Middaugh for Island Eye News

Do you know what a “keeping house” is? How the historic home at 2714 earned its name “The Ark?” Where the “Goldbug Tree” is located? Would you like an introduction to iconic island cottages and the architectural features that make them unique? If so, you will want to take a Trolley Bus Tour offered on Dec. 7 by Battery Gadsden Cultural Center.

Roy Williams, favorite island historian and author of Images of America – Sullivan’s Island, Arcadia Publishing, 2004, will be the guide for ninety-minute tours past historic Sullivan’s Island classic homes and landmark structures – some tucked away on island backstreets. This is your chance to enjoy these beautiful buildings before they are gone forever and to hear a wealth of little know facts about their history, as shared by a highly engaging guide.

Whether you are a lifelong islander, a newcomer, or a visitor, this tour is for you.

On Saturday, Dec. 7, three tour times will be offered: 10 a.m., 12 p.m., and 2 p.m.

Each tour will begin and end at Battery Gadsden, 1917 I’on Avenue, Sullivan’s Island, and will last 90 minutes. Please arrive 15 minutes before your departure time.

The cost is $35, as a donation to support the programs of Battery Gadsden Cultural Center (501(c)3). To reserve your seat please visit the website: batterygadsden.com. For information: batterygadsden@gmail.com or call Susan Middaugh 843.906.0091.