Additions Made To Reefs On Carolina Coast

by Erin Weeks for The Island Eye News

This trawler was recently added to the C.J. Davidson Jr. Reef off the coast of Georgetown.

A 65-foot trawler and experimental concrete structures are among the recent additions to South Carolina’s artificial reef system.

At the C.J. Davidson Jr. Reef off the coast of Georgetown, Department of Natural Resources staff recently deployed the retired trawler, where it joins a large barge and 20 Army vehicles in approximately 50 feet of water. This is the latest reef project funded in part by Sea Hunt Boat Company and Coastal Conservation Association South Carolina, which has provided support for 14 reef projects to date.

Biologists also constructed and sunk a number of new concrete designs at the popular Charleston reef. Using octagonal structures originally developed for erosion control, biologists built eight towers of various heights and configurations to provide fish habitat on the seafloor.

“These have not been used specifically as fish habitat before,” said Robert Martore, who leads the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources artificial reef program. “We will monitor the structures, and, if they attract and hold significant numbers of fishes, we will construct more and distribute them along the coast.”

Artificial reefs play a similar role in the ocean as coral reefs, which cannot grow in the temperate waters off the coast of South Carolina. These humanbuilt structures are typically placed on areas of seafloor with little natural relief, improving habitat and spawning grounds for a diverse array of fish and marine life – and in turn attracting recreational divers and anglers.

SCDNR biologists have been constructing artificial reefs to improve offshore fish populations and fishing opportunities for more than 40 years, sinking everything from bridge spans to military vehicles to subway cars. The environmental benefits of artificial reefs are twofold: They recycle materials that would otherwise be destined for landfills and expand critical habitat for offshore fish.

Structures intended for artificial reefs undergo a long and rigorous cleaning process to ensure they’re safe to sink.

On average, it takes about six months after being sunk for reef structures to be colonized by marine organisms and become functional fish habitat.