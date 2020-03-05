By Brian Sherman for Island Eye News

Sullivan’s Island residents will have the opportunity to learn about the history and future of accreted land on the island at a meeting scheduled for March 10 at 6 p.m. at Holy Cross Church.

The team of experts who have been studying the island’s accreted land includes: Keith Bowers, ASLA, and Jessica Hardesty Norris, Ph.D. of Biohabitats; Timothy W. Kana, Ph.D., of Coastal Science and Engineering; John B. Sabine of Sabine & Waters; Nichole Elko, Ph.D., of Elko Coastal Consulting; Mark Permar of Permar Inc.; and Scott Parker, FASLA, of DesignWorks. They will talk about physical changes in the property during the past 10 years and going forward.

Following their presentation, attendees will have the opportunity to ask questions.