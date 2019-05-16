Academic Magnet Named Best School In United States

By Erica Taylor for The Island Eye News

Academic Magnet High School has been named the Best High School in the country by U.S. News & World Report. The U.S. News Best High Schools rankings include data on more than 17,000 schools that were ranked on six factors based on their performance on state assessments and how well they prepare students for college.

Almost all courses offered at Academic Magnet are either honors or Advanced Placement courses, and every student completes an independent research project during their junior and senior years. Students’ work has been published in multiple academic and professional journals. Students can stay connected with Wi-Fi access in the cafeteria and three computer labs.

“The U.S. News & World Report #1 national ranking is a credit and honor to our students, staff, Raptor community, and current and past leadership of this extraordinary school,” said Principal Catherine Spencer. “Having a long history in education spanning both the national and international arenas, I am convinced daily of the outstanding excellence of our school, and this national top ranking edifies what we all experience at Academic Magnet High School every single day. My congratulations go out to our entire community!”

Academic Magnet was also named Best Magnet School in the country.

Charleston County School of the Arts (#2), Wando High School (#4) and Charleston Charter for Math and Science (#25), join Academic Magnet in the top 25 as a Top Ranked State High School, according to U.S. News & World Report.

“The Charleston County School District strives for excellence in all things,” said Dr. Gerrita Postlewait, Superintendent of Schools. “With a team of committed educators and students dedicated to learning, schools like Academic Magnet, School of the Arts, Wando, and Charleston Charter for Math and Science continuously excel beyond measure. This national honor is a direct result of what can be accomplished with hard work.”