A Virtual Event

By Jordan Amaker for The Island Eye News

Lowcountry Local First is taking its eighth annual Good Business Summit online.

“While we will look forward to having this event in-person again in the future, we feel this route is best for 2021, and we are finding creative ways now to ensure our attendees, speakers and sponsors still find ways to connect and learn together,” said Lauren Gellatly, director of operations for the organization.

The one-day virtual event, scheduled for Feb. 25, 2021, will provide a combination of live, interactive keynote presentations, on-demand content available post-Summit and networking opportunities.

What can sponsors expect from the 2021 Good Business Summit?

• Bringing a successful one-day conference to a fully-digital, highly-curated virtual event;

• Live, interactive keynote sessions with CEOs from global brands;

• Pre-recorded content to compliment live sessions;

• On-demand content available post-Summit;

• In-person cocktail hour following the Summit, if that is possible based on guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control at the time;

• Access to exclusive networking opportunities;

• Pre-Summit VIP virtual meet and greet for higher-level sponsors and speakers;

• Opportunities to creatively engage in promotions or giveaways for your business.

What are five of the benefits of being a sponsor?

• Publicly align your company with business as a force for good;

• Grow your brand awareness from our social reach – 60,000+ strong;

• Meet your next client or employee in the networking forums;

• Provide a learning and networking experience for your employees;

• Give back.

Your sponsorship will fund Summit scholarships for small business owners experiencing financial hardship.

Questions? Ready to get started? Email steve@lowcountrylocalfirst.org or call 843-801-3390.