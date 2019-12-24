A Seafood Mainstay

By Charles Claxton for Island Eye News

Personability and kindness are what unites us. We crave conversation in a world that emphasizes individuality. A kind smile, a warm expression, or a meaningful service can make even the worst of days a little more bearable, and that’s only part of what the friendly staff at Mount Pleasant Seafood offers.

Throughout the years, Shem Creek has undoubtedly changed; some say for the better and some say for the worse. However, despite the change, Mount Pleasant Seafood has remained a constant reminder of the culture that Charleston is renowned for.

Beginning in 1945 with Walter Toller, upon his return from serving in World War II, the business has remained locally owned and operated, approaching its 75th Anniversary in the upcoming year on the storied Mount Pleasant landmark.

A common misconception about the business is the singularity of their service model. Mount Pleasant Seafood, now operated by Isle of Palms resident Sarah Fitch, granddaughter of Mr. Toller, offers a variety of catering services, including oyster roasts, and shrimp boils with several different side dishes such as hot dogs, hamburgers, chili, and more, in addition to walk-in availability of local fish and shrimp.

The astounding selection and service that the people at Mount Pleasant Seafood put forth is something that is becoming more and more difficult to find in the fast-paced world we live in. Happy anniversary to the Fitch family business, and cheers to another 75 years of success.

Mount Pleasant Seafood is located at 1402 Shrimp Boat Lane. For more information please call 843.884.4122