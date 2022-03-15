A Pleasant Plunge

By Mount Pleasant Police Department for The Island Eye News

The Isle Of Palms Polar Plunge secured $35,000 for Special Olympics.



Mount Pleasant Police Department (MPPD) hosted the annual polar plunge again this year at The Windjammer on the Isle of Palms for the Special Olympics SC. This is an event that MPPD has hosted since 2015. What makes our fundraising efforts more meaningful is that any money that law enforcement agencies raise for the Special Olympics falls under the Law Enforcement Torch Run and that money goes directly to our local athletes. The event was on Saturday Feb. 19. Registration and pre plunge party started at 10:30 a.m. and the plunge was at noon. We had live music by Bach to Rock of Mount Pleasant, Donuts by Krispy Kreme on Savannah Highway, Chick Fil A sandwiches from the Long Point and Johnnie Dodds locations, and hot chocolate and water by Costco in Mount Pleasant. The MPPD was the highest fundraising agency and Laing Middle School was the “Coolest School” raising the most money.

We exceeded our fundraising goal of $25,000 and are looking at $35,000 raised right now. This event has raised over $200,000 since we started the IOP plunge in 2015. We also recognized The Windjammer as the official home of the polar plunge and presented them with a plaque.

This event was all about the partnership that we have with our law enforcement partners and our community coming together for a good cause.