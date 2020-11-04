A Patriotic Celebration

By Chris Hauff for The Island Eye News

The USS Yorktown was decommissioned in 1970 and became the first ship in the Patriots Point fleet when the museum opened in 1976. (Photo courtesy of the Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum).

The Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum will serve as Charleston’s home for patriotism during Veterans Day week. In appreciation of those who served in the military, the museum will offer free admission to veterans Nov. 11 through Nov. 15.

The museum has also partnered with the East Cooper Breakfast Rotary Club and the USS Yorktown Foundation to showcase a breathtaking display of hundreds of American flags, which will serve as a reminder of the true meaning of Veterans Day and fly in front of the Patriots Point Cold War Submarine Memorial.

Those interested in sponsoring a flag in honor of a military hero can visit charlestonrotaryflags.org.

The funds that are raised will support local community service projects and the Charleston Fisher House.

At 11 a.m. on Veterans Day, Nov. 11, Patriots Point and the USS Yorktown Foundation will host a private ceremony aboard the USS Yorktown for the museum’s volunteer force and will recognize volunteer longevity milestones and present the 2020 Patriots Point Volunteer of the Year award.

Mount Pleasant Mayor and Patriots Point Development Authority Board Member Will Haynie will be the featured speaker. Most members of the Patriots Point volunteer force served in the military, and many of their service photos are on display aboard the aircraft carrier.

“Our museum was created to foster and celebrate American patriotism,” said Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum Executive Director Larry Murray.

“We hope the community will spend some time walking in the steps of the heroes that have so proudly defended our freedom. Veterans Day is a time to celebrate those heroes, and there’s no better way to do that than being here at Patriots Point.”

Patriots Point Naval & Maritime Museum is open to visitors weekdays from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. and weekends from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Visit patriotspoint.org to learn more about the museum’s exhibits and to purchase tickets online.