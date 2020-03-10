A Packed House

By Brian Sherman for The Island Eye News

Local residents packed the house at the Sullivan’s Island Town Council’s special meeting March 2, and all who addressed town officials voiced their heated opposition to a plan to establish a system of paid parking on all streets where visitors currently are permitted to park their vehicles.

Nevertheless, following discussion behind closed doors in executive session, the Council voted 4 to 2 to move ahead with a watereddown version of the plan. Council members Greg Hammond, Kaye Smith, Chauncey Clark and Mayor Pat O’Neil voted to keep the option of paid parking alive, while Bachman Smith and Sarah Van Buren Church decided to side with residents – and a few non-residents – who spoke. Councilman Tim Reese did not attend the meeting.

As a result, Stantec Engineering will establish a plan that must be approved by the South Carolina Department of Transportation that would determine where road improvements are needed to strengthen the existing dirt shoulder. After that task is completed, Stantec will estimate construction costs and apply for SCDOT permits for the shoulder work and to install app-based parking kiosks on Department of Transportation right of way.

Five other proposed tasks were put on hold, based on an amendment presented by O’Neil.

Speaker after speaker implored the Council to jettison the idea of paid parking, most of them citing the deleterious effect it would have on local businesses and also on the character of the island.

“I love this island, and this will be a bit of an intrusion on the easy way of looking at our island,” said Pat Ilderton. “I don’t think this endears us to the off-island people. But if it has to happen, it should be controlled by the town.”

Wayne Stelljes pointed out that charging vehicles to stop at Thomson Park on Breach Inlet might keep disabled people from taking in views of the ocean from the small but convenient park, while Rich Conte of Mount Pleasant said paid parking would “take away a lot of the character” of Sullivan’s Island, changing the experience for visitors.

Bill Dunleavy, the owner of Dunleavy’s Pub on Middle Street, was among the most vocal opponents of the paid parking plan. He said it would affect business for all local restaurants, which would reduce the taxes taken in by the town. Dunleavy pointed out that the Notre Dame Club meets regularly at his place of business, bringing in 30 to 40 customers to each meeting, “and none of them live on Sullivan’s Island.”

“If I wanted to live in a gated community, I would have chosen a gated community,” he said. “You have no idea what this is going to do to our businesses.”

Justin Novak said he recently moved to “Mayberry” – Sullivan’s Island – because of its sense of community.

“Once paid parking comes to the island, it will be here forever,” he said, asking the Council to study the issue further before making a decision.

Gary Lovell agreed that the Council should take another look the proposal.

“There’s a great restaurant and small business community on the island. I’m concerned that not enough thought has gone into this process,” he said.

Tom Proctor suggested that the issue needed more study as well, while Rusty Bennett pointed out that paid parking will ultimately change the island – for financial reasons.

“At the end of the day, this is a money issue. We are selling the character of the island for a money stream,” he commented.

Roslyn Barkowitz, who said she is happy to have visitors to the island park for free in front of her home, said paid parking is “not to our best advantage.”

O’Neil, who was among those who voted to move the proposal forward, agreed that the idea needs to be studied further.

“I believed, and do believe, that once the idea was proposed and fleshed out a little by several Council members, the town should investigate all the pros and cons before we make a decision,” he said. “That’s one reason I voted to get the engineering survey of available rights of way, so we can learn what the costs would be just to get eligible to ask SCDOT for an encroachment permit. Those costs would need to be factored into the financial parts of the decision-making.”

The mayor added: “But, in addition to the financial aspects, which I’m not currently sold on, we need to lend a lot of weight to what our residents think and feel. I heard a number of comments last Monday night, and since then, addressing the numerous other ‘intangibles’ that this decision could impact. These include: Would this send a welcoming or exclusionary message to current and potential visitors, most of whom are also our Charleston-area neighbors?; how would this affect the overall quality of life on the Island for residents and visitors alike?; what would this indicate about whether we residents recognize and appreciate our great good fortune to live here?”