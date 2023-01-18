By Marcie Shore for The Island Eye News

The new year will bring a new look for the Island Club building. Not to be confused with the Sand Dunes Club, which was purchased by a private citizen last year, The Island Club building, located beside the fish fry shack, is owned by the town of Sullivan’s Island. In the past, the nonprofit organization has held community programs and classes there. The building was originally constructed in 1946, said Town Administrator Andy Benke, as an informal place for some of the island men to gather. Yoga and children’s programs have been held at the Club in recent years. This week, Benke met with the club’s volunteer president, Trey Sedalik, and volunteer secretary, Mary English, to discuss the new vision for the Club in 2023. That includes an updated look for the building so it will be able to accommodate upscale gatherings and events.

The Club is looking for volunteer board members who have an interest in offering input to the organization. Please email TheSullivansIslandClub@gmail.com or text 843-817-1925 to get involved.