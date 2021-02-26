A New Fire Chief In Town

By Meghan Daniel for The Island Eye News

Richard Hathaway

A Special City Council meeting held via Zoom on Friday, Feb. 19 for the Isle of Palms City Council ended with the approval of a new fire chief for the Isle of Palms Fire Department (IOPFD).

Mayor Jimmy Carroll officiated the meeting in which all of Council was present. The group voted 5-4 in favor of authorizing City Administrator Desiree Fragoso to offer Richard Hathaway the position of Fire Chief for the IOPFD.

Council members Randy Bell, Susan Hill Smith, John Moye, Rusty Streetman and Phillip Pounds voted for, while Jimmy Ward, Kevin Popson, Ryan Buckhannon and Mayor Carroll voted against. Hathaway was one of four internal candidates in the top 10 that were interviewed for the position.

Hathaway most recently served as the Battalion Chief and Training Officer for the IOPFD and will now hold the highest position at the department, which has maintained a top rating from the Insurance Services Office (ISO) since 2017. This rating is a calculated indication of the fire prevention and suppression capabilities of a fire department and its community.

The vote to extend an employment offer to Hathaway followed a break into executive session, due to the subject of personnel matters, and was preceded by comments from several council members.

Although the meeting was called to discuss and vote on the matter of a new fire chief, most of the commentary addressed the need to establish the position of deputy fire chief within the IOPFD.

According to the fire department’s page on the city’s website, the IOPFD currently consists of 33 fulltime positions: one fire chief, one training officer, one fire inspector, three battalion chiefs, three captains, 12 engineers and 12 firefighters, as well as three part-time positions and up to 15 volunteers, but no deputy fire chief.

Council member Ryan Buckhannon was the first to comment on the need for a deputy fire chief. He and council member Randy Bell explained that in the process of narrowing down a candidate to recommend for the fire chief position, each of the 10 final candidates expressed a desire for the position of deputy fire chief to be created within the IOPFD.

Buckhannon anticipates Council having to address the need to supplement the existing fulltime positions in the department with a deputy chief in the next budget year “without question.”

Bell noted that, from what he learned from various fire chief candidates through the interview process, he considers the lack of a deputy fire chief within the IOPFD to be a “missing element.” Council members Rusty Streetman and Kevin Popson also voiced this same sentiment.

Hathaway will succeed former Fire Chief Ann Graham, who he worked with for a number of years prior to her retirement at the end of December 2020.

The vote to extend his employment offer concludes a four month-long process of selecting a candidate to present to Council. This process was conducted by the city’s Personnel and Public Works Committees, as well as Assistant City Administrator Ronald Hanna, Fragoso and Graham, and involved the use of an assessment tool created by Wonderlic, a human resources company.

The position attracted 77 total applicants from a national pool and was called “very competitive” by Bell.