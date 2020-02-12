A Memorial Jam

By Lorrie Dixson Griggs for The Island Eye News

Drifter Fest, the inaugural Bert Griggs Memorial Jam, will be held March 6 through March 8 in Charleston. The music-filled weekend will celebrate the life of Mount Pleasant resident and Drifter Merch business co-owner Bert Griggs, who died unexpectedly in December.

Friday night’s festivities kick off with a pre-jam from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m., featuring several sets of funk favorites from Shonuff at Home Team BBQ’s downtown location. Doors for the Drifter Fest: The Inaugural Bert Griggs Memorial Jam, opens at 8 p.m. at the Charleston Pour House. From 8:30 p.m. to 1 a.m., patrons will enjoy a collaboration of Bert’s favorite tunes from many of his friends, including Reid Stone and bands Gaslight Street, The Travelin’ Kine, Shonuff, Solid Country Gold and more.

The weekend concludes on Sunday at Reckoning in the Park, featuring The Reckoning, an awesome Grateful Dead cover band, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. in the meadow at James Island County Park. Guests will enjoy a weekend of fun events combined with great company, stories and live music.

Born and raised in Hartsville, Bert Griggs was surrounded by a huge family and lifelong friends as he grew up in the country riding tractors, four-wheelers and being mischievous. He later graduated from the College of Charleston with a bachelor’s in business administration. He remained in Charleston after college, working in all aspects of the hospitality industry for Charlestowne Hotels.

However, it wasn’t long before the mountains called his name, and he headed to Jackson Hole to pursue his love of snowboarding. While there, Bert was the sales and marketing director of a hotel group that gave him the opportunity to travel to worldclass ski resorts all over the country as an ambassador for Jackson Hole. He met his wife, Lorrie, while she was vacationing there from Charleston and discovered they both had a love of traveling to see live music and an array of mutual friends.

Following a whirlwind romance, they married on April Fools’ Day atop the mountain at Jackson Hole Ski Resort. Together they created Drifter Merch, an apparel company dedicated to their love of music. Soon after, they returned to Charleston, where Bert’s passion for graphic design grew – and so did their business.

Their company handled custom orders for numerous businesses, bands, schools and events.

The light of their lives, Harper Grace, was born about a year later. Bert was an amazing father, husband, son, brother and friend.

Bert had an innate ability to make everyone he met feel like they were the most important person in the room. He never met a stranger. In fact, he was everyone’s best friend. He had the sweetest soul and a tender heart that loved hard and loved deep. Bert had a unique sense of humor with an infectious laugh and smile that could light up the darkest room. He is deeply missed.