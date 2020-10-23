A Look At History

Staff Report for The Island Eye News

During January 2021, local residents and visitors will be able to visit all the sites on Charleston’s Museum Mile for one low ticket price. With the Museum Mile Month pass, they can spend an entire month learning about Charleston’s rich history and culture.

The unprecedented COVID-19 pandemic has taken its toll on museums and other cultural sites, which rely on visitor revenues to maintain their operating budgets and accomplish their educational missions.

Museum Mile Month is a great way to support the local museum community; all proceeds directly benefit the nonprofit organizations that comprise the Museum Mile.

Adult tickets are $35, and children’s tickets, for ages 12 and under, are $10 for 13 different sites. Purchases can be made online in advance at charlestonmuseum.org/newsevents/events/museum-mile-month-2021/ through Dec. 31. During the month of January, tickets can be purchased only in person at the Charleston, Kiawah Island, Mount Pleasant and North Charleston Visitor Centers.

Participating Museum Mile sites include: Aiken-Rhett House Museum; The Charleston Museum; Children’s Museum of the Lowcountry – must be with a child 10 and under to be admitted; Gibbes Museum of Art; Joseph Manigault House; Museum at Market Hall; The Powder Magazine; Old Slave Mart Museum; South Carolina Historical Society Museum; Heyward-Washington House; Nathaniel Russell House Museum; The Old Exchange and Provost Dungeon; and Edmondston-Alston House.