By Brian Sherman, The Island Eye News Editor

Residents, business proprietors and property owners on the Isle of Palms have been presented with the opportunity to help shape the future of the island, but they have only a few more days to participate in a survey that will form the basis for the city’s Strategic Plan.

Information for the survey, which is being conducted by the College of Charleston’s Joseph P. Riley Jr. Center for Livable Communities, will be accepted online until 5 p.m. Dec. 22.

The Strategic Plan will be a “living, breathing document,” subject to change every year, according to IOP Council Member John Moye. He said it would be a completely different animal from the city’s Comprehensive Plan, which by law must be updated every five years.

“It will be actionable and measurable,” Moye explained.

“Did we accomplish our goals? If not, what should we be doing different next year. If we’re doing this right, it’s something we should be looking at almost every day, at every Council meeting and at every staff discussion.”

Moye expects the Strategic Plan to be completed in late spring 2021.

He said he hopes to receive around 300 responses. According to City Administrator Desiree Fragoso, as of Dec. 11, 195 people had registered to receive the link to the survey.

Moye cited several subjects that will be included among the survey questions, including infrastructure, communication with the IOP community, the balance between rental properties and primary residences and population growth in the areas that surround the Isle of Palms. All these issues will have a dramatic impact on what the island looks like a year from now, five years from now and possibly decades into the future.

“This is a community-driven effort. The different entities need to set the stage for what is most important for us to address,” Moye said. “Strategic planning helps us focus on the priorities and identify where we need to be proactive.”

To voice your opinion, visit IOP.net, click on “Strategic Planning Survey” under Latest News and fill out the required information. You’ll receive a link to the survey by email.

“The Strategic Plan will be sort of a guiding start for the Isle of Palms,” Moye concluded. “This is who we want to be. This is what we want to be known as. Who do we want to be as a community. We have to define that. This input will help us tweak and refine that.”