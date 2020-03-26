A Literary Tradition For Literacy

By Angela May for The Island Eye News

The annual author series held Jan. 19 at Wild Dunes Resort raised more than $8,000 for Reading Partners South Carolina.

More than 350 people attended “Wild Dunes Presents: A Conversation with Mary Alice Monroe,” which featured bestselling novelists Elizabeth Berg, Kate Quinn and Signe Pike. A total of $8,414.57 was raised for Reading Partners South Carolina, a 501(c)(3) organization dedicated to providing young students who struggle to read with individualized support in Berkeley, Charleston and Dorchester county schools. This was a record-setting amount raised from the Wild Dunes Author Series, which was launched more than a decade ago by Monroe, an Isle of Palms resident and bestselling author of 23 novels and two children’s books.

Along with Wild Dunes Resort’s stalwart support, local business partners Buxton Books, Firefly Distillery, Mary Edna Fraser and Holy City Straw Company contributed to the overall success of the fundraising event.

Even the featured authors generously donated their time to be a part of the literary tradition for literacy.

Plans are underway for next year’s Wild Dunes Author Series, to be held Jan. 17.

The featured authors will be announced this summer.

For more information about the author series, contact Monroe through her website at www.MaryAliceMonroe.com. To learn more about Reading Partners, visit www.ReadingPartners.org.