A Holiday Message

By Nancy Newlin Lain for The Island Eye News

Robbie Berg with the blankets she knitted and the tag that was attached to each handmade blanket.

This is our holiday message to the VA Hospital: You are not forgotten!

For the second year, the Isle of Palms Exchange Club remembered everyone at the VA Hospital during the holiday season. Jim Thompson, chairman of the club’s Americanism Committee, spearheaded the donations.

This year we started off with “Holiday greetings to all.” Hundreds of cards with handwritten notes were delivered to all of the staff to thank them for their dedication and service to the veterans. Not to stop there, hundreds more were put on the veterans’ meal trays to let them know we will never forget their service to our nation.

Robbie Berg, vice president of the IOP Exchange Club, got into the holiday spirit by knitting blankets for the VA Hospital – not just one or two, but 40 hand-knitted blankets.

“Each blanket takes almost two weeks to complete – a true labor of love,” she said.

Knowing there is always a need for essentials, we continued our donation of more

than 250 pairs of glasses, over 250 pairs of socks over 100 T-shirts and shower shoes.

Thanks to our members and our generous supporting community that makes this possible.

We hope some holiday spirit made it to everyone at the VA Hospital.