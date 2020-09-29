A Decade Of Excellence

By Kim Keelor-Parker for The Island Eye News

Cadets walk to their first day of classes of the fall semester at The Citadel in Charleston, South Carolina on Wednesday, August 19, 2020. (Photo by Cameron Pollack / The Citadel)

The Citadel has been cited for the 10th consecutive year by U.S. News & World Report as the No. 1 public school in the South offering up to a master’s degree. The school was ranked second overall in the South when private and public institutions were combined.

“Ten straight years of earning the No. 1 Top Public College in the South position is a singularly distinctive achievement that should be celebrated,” said Gen. Glenn M. Walters, president of The Citadel. “This ranking is calculated based on data the college provides annually to the U.S. Department of Education, as well as other data such as alumni giving. This accomplishment is the result of a concentrated effort by countless members of The Citadel family who are dedicated to the mission of developing principled leaders. I applaud our entire campus.”

Additionally, The Citadel earned the ranking of No. 1 Best College for Veterans in the South for the third consecutive year, and the School of Engineering was ranked as the No. 17 program in the nation offering up to master’s degrees. The Citadel School of Engineering has earned a place in the top 25 programs in America from U.S. News & World Report since 2012.

“We want prospective students to know why The Citadel experience is superior. We encourage high school students and their parents to contact us to discuss what the college offers for their areas of interest in a specially tailored, one-on-one conference,” said Sally Selden, Ph.D., SPHR, provost and dean of The Citadel. “For those considering non-cadet programs offered through The Citadel Graduate College, you can feel confident that you will receive the same top-notch instruction for your investment.”

High school students aspiring to attend The Citadel beginning in the fall of 2021 can choose whether to include ACT or SAT scores in their applications. Because the spring and summer standardized tests were canceled and due to the uncertainties of the scheduled early fall test dates, The Citadel is implementing a testoptional policy for high school students applying for the fall 2021 term.