A Day On Dewees: Unique Venue For Charleston Wine + Food Festival

A Day on Dewees proved to combine the talents of Chef Steven Greene with a delightful travel adventure for 35 foodies! Beginning at the Charleston Visitors Center, 35 Wine + Food enthusiasts boarded a van early on March 3, the first day of the Festival! Drove through the Charleston peninsula and transferred to an ECO Tour boat. Relaxed in the breeze of a 20-minute ride up the Intracoastal Waterway and arrived at the Dewees Island’s private dock. They found themselves stepping into a beach community tucked away from the hustle and bustle of crowds and congestion which they might have expected anywhere else near Charleston.

A short, leisurely stroll on the causeway, surrounded by views of water and marshes, the guests were invited into the Nature Center in the Landings Building for a welcome mimosa and an ‘it hits the spot’ hot ham biscuit! Introduced to the island with a brief overview by Judy, they had a few minutes to gain an awareness of the Island where huge White Pelicans and now-rare Oyster Catchers could be viewed from the wrap-around porches, just at the edge of the island.

Hopping into owners’ golf carts, continued the adventure with a guided tour given by Judy Fairchild, Master Naturalist and producer of “Nature Walks with Judy,” of impoundments and creeks and houses nestled among the trees, they shared a glimpse into this community built within a conservation easement where life is lived in harmony with nature. A Rice Trunk, operating just as they have for centuries, today provides habitat for fish, crabs and hours of nature’s amusements along its boundaries. The tour stopped for wildlife such as Great Blue Herons, egrets on wings, deer. It was lunch time for the young Eaglets, mouths stretched to the sky! Alligators emerging from a winter’s sleep were sunning on docks.

Doors and windows had been thrown open on that glorious Lowcountry Spring day in The Huyler House. Community Center porches were spread with clothed tables, exquisite magnolia centerpieces, fine china, gold filigree chairs and crystal befitting a Charleston Wine + Food Festival!

Voted a semifinalist for the Best Chef in the Southeast by the James Beard Foundation in 2016, 2017, 2019, and 2020, Chef Greene’s tenure with The Umstead Hotel and Spa in Raleigh, NC extends since 2014 where Greene guided Herons to its first Forbes Five-Star rating.

“When I was asked to pick wines for the event, my heart immediately went to France for lovely, pure wines that would compliment Steven’s lovely, pure dishes! And once I picked my favorites I realized that I had a lineup of all female winemakers — even better.” explained Sarah O’Kelly, a sommelier for Edmund’s Oast.

Perfect plates of Oysters, Beets w fennel & apples, Copia in lobster bisque, Kakigori with passion fruits. And the wines! Oh, yes, the wines! Raves and smiles for the culinary experience were exchanged between the golf carts as patrons reluctantly loaded up on waiting golf carts to begin the return trip.

A special day in the life of Dewees Island. None of the Wine and Food patrons had previously been on Dewees. Blending the communities was fun! A plethora of Island owners and Festival volunteers enjoyed jobs in organizing the event, as kitchen support staff and providing transportation in very recently washed golf carts! As drivers, owners became part of the experience. The Dewees Venue was an immediate sell out the morning the Charleston Wine + Food Festival tickets were placed on sale. A sponsored event such as this or by personal invitation is the only way to access Dewees. And the Dewees Island Venue more than met expectations. Connoisseurs as far away as New York City were among the patrons enjoying the experience of South Carolina Lowcountry.

Our guests left Dewees, happily wined and dined, having made new friends and discovered a bit of paradise along the way. Those of us behind the scenes, found a couple of gifted bottles of very fine French wines, kicked off our shoes on the Huyler House porches to enjoy the approaching sunset and memories of being part of experiencing Dewees Island at its best!