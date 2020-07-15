A Cool SiP Of The Islands

By Jennifer Tuohy, Island Eye News Contributing Editor

SiP Magazine, the sister publication of The Island Eye News, launched its 2020 edition this week, and the magazine should be landing in the mailboxes of island residents and property owners any day. Now celebrating its sixth year, SiP combines high-quality journalism with stunning imagery from local writers and photographers to capture the spirit of Sullivan’s Island, Isle of Palms and Dewees.

Published by Lucky Dog Publishing, owners of The Island Eye News and The Island Connection newspapers, the annual magazine offers a unique insight into these island communities, serving up feature stories and articles on local people, events and history.

This issue of SiP was written and produced before the COVID-19 pandemic changed everyday life so dramatically. And while the crisis is far from over, the publishers of SiP wanted to continue to share the stories of the special people who live here and the fascinating stories they have to tell.

In the 2020 edition, you can dive into the lifelong passion of Sarah Diaz – born and raised on Sullivan’s Island – as she studies and documents migratory birds in her hometown. Then, join the Island Turtle Team in its quest to continue the huge strides that have been made in saving our sea turtles, and learn the true story behind how Sullivan’s stations got their name.

Meet the unsung heroes who keep the islands’ shores safe from those imposing cargo ships that pass by every day in a feature story about the Charleston harbor pilots, and learn all about the fascinating history of the Isle of Palms Exchange Club in an in-depth profile of the club and its origins.

Of course, life on these barrier islands is all about the people who live here, and there are some pretty remarkable ones. In this issue, SiP profiles Bunky Odom, tour manager for The Allman Brothers Band; Vincent J. Musi, a photographer for National Geographic who has turned his lens on many islanders’ favorite subject – our dogs; and Callie Shell, whose extraordinary career documenting presidents is ultimately a true reminder of how precious home really is.

Be sure to pick up a copy of SiP today to read these and many other stories celebrating life in the Lowcountry.

SiP magazine is published annually and is free and mailed to all residents on Isle of Palms, Sullivan's and Dewees islands. All property owners also receive a copy, and the magazine is mailed to 40 states and five countries.