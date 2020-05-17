By Zach Watson for The Island Eye News

A new dean has been chosen to lead The Citadel School of Humanities and Social Sciences, the largest academic unit of the five schools comprising the college. Brian Madison Jones, Ph.D., the current dean of the College of Arts and Letters at Johnson C. Smith University, came out on top in The Citadel’s search process.

“We searched for a dean who would be a collaborative leader and an advocate for faculty, cadets, students and staff while fully embracing The Citadel culture and core values of honor, duty and respect,” said Sally Selden, Ph.D., SPHR, provost and dean for The Citadel. “Dr. Jones, a seasoned leader, has a demonstrated commitment to supporting a diverse and passionate faculty and a spirit of academic innovation.”

Jones joined Johnson C. Smith University in 2007, serving as a professor before rising to the rank of dean of the College of Arts and Letters. He also serves on JCSU’s president’s administrative team and oversees more than 30 faculty members in four different departments. Jones holds a Ph.D. in history from Kansas State University, a master of arts in history from the University of North Carolina at Greensboro and a bachelor of arts in history form Appalachian State University.

The School of Humanities and Social Sciences at The Citadel has approximately 951 undergraduates in its degree programs and 210 graduate students in seven masters programs and an Ed.S. program offered through The Citadel Graduate College.

Winfred “Bo” Moore Jr., Ph.D., will retire as dean of The Citadel’s School of Humanities and Social Sciences at the end of the Spring 2020 semester.

“Dean Moore’s leadership has been an immense asset to The Citadel. He was instrumental in launching initiatives that led to the development of a multitude of new programs and also successfully led the planning of a new building to replace Capers Hall, which will house and advance the School of Humanities and Social Sciences. He will be greatly missed,” Selden said.