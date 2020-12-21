A Busy Season

By Sarah Diaz for The Island Eye News

A northern flicker.

Migration season was busy this fall at the Sullivan’s Island Bird Banding Station. Eight hundred sixty-five birds were banded from 45 species. The protected land at Station 16 is an excellent stopover location for migrating songbirds. The thickets of low-lying wax myrtles, Carolina cherry laurels and eastern red cedars form a vital foraging habitat for hungry birds as they make their long journey south to the tropics each fall.

Our top three species banded this season were Gray Catbird, 323; myrtle warbler, 119; and Western Palm Warbler, 57. Although we do not band ruby-throated hummingbirds, we did capture and release eight of them this season. Some ruby-throats overwinter in the Lowcountry.

If you are diligent about changing the sugar water at least once a week – 1 part sugar, 4 parts water, no red dye – you can attract them to your feeders year-round.

One striking species we banded this season was a northern flicker – yellows hafted subspecies. The western subspecies of this woodpecker has bright red shafts instead of yellow. Unlike other woodpeckers, you can often see northern flickers foraging on the ground. Some populations of northern flickers are strongly migratory.

Overwintering flickers are abundant in South Carolina this time of year.

Here’s the species and number we banded: American redstart, 40; black-and-white warbler, 4; blackpoll warbler, 1; black-throated blue warbler, 11; blue grosbeak, 1; blue jay, 3; blue-headed vireo, 1; brown thrasher, 13; Cape May warbler, 1; Carolina chickadee, 3; Carolina wren, 7; common yellowthroat, 55; Cooper’s hawk, 2; downy woodpecker, 1; eastern phoebe, 2; eastern towhee, 4; field sparrow, 2; golden-crowned kinglet, 1; gray catbird, 323; hermit thrush, 4; hooded warbler, 1; house wren, 12; indigo bunting, 7; myrtle warbler, 119; northern cardinal, 9; northern flicker, 1; northern parula, 8; northern waterthrush, 26; orangecrowned warbler, 6; ovenbird, 5; painted bunting, 16; prairie warbler, 8; red-eyed vireo, 40; ruby-crowned kinglet, 6;

song sparrow, 9; Swainson’s thrush, 3; Swainson’s warbler, 1; swamp sparrow, 2; Traill’s flycatcher, 3; veery, 1; western palm warbler, 57; white-eyed vireo, 36; white-throated sparrow, 3; worm-eating warbler, 1; yellow warbler, 6.

If you are interested in visiting or volunteering at the Sullivan’s Island Bird Banding Station, you can contact Sarah Díaz at sullivansislandbirds@gmail.com.