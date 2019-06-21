A Banner Shark Season

By Geoff Bennett for The Island Eye News

June is a great time of year to be fishing because there are so many options. The usual suspects, redfish and trout, are plentiful and active. Sharks are readily available to really give your arms a workout while ladyfish make your drag scream as they fly acrobatically through the air. Bait is easily accessible with a quick toss of a cast net. You just can’t go wrong.

Menhaden are redfish candy and our waters are teeming with them. Using a carolina rig, we’ve been fishing with both live and cut menhaden. Make sure to use a heavy enough weight to hold the bait stationary, otherwise your rig will tumble along the bottom until it snags. Try fishing docks and other structure immediately around where you netted your menhaden, you’ll be sure to find plenty of reds!

The popping cork remains the way to go when targeting trout. Fish these corks in front of creek mouths, along grassy banks and over shell rakes. Look for places trout can sit and ambush prey. Live shrimp and mud minnows are very effective but sometimes bait stealers and snapper bluefish make short work of them. When

this happens, I’ll switch over to a DOA 3″ shrimp in their glow/gold rush color.

This has been one of the best years for shark fishing in recent memory. Bonnethead sharks have been especially thick and you can see their fins as they slice up and down the banks. We’ve been using carolina rigs here as well. Chunks of ladyfish or live menhaden work well as does cracked blue crab. Look to fish areas where there are sharp changes in water depth.

See you on the water!

For over a decade, Capt. Geoff Bennett has operated Charleston Charter Fishing providing light tackle charters. Clients choose from a full menu of artificial and live bait fishing options with charters tailored to their desires. USCG licensed and insured, Capt. Bennett is committed to providing a safe and enjoyable charter to anglers of all skill levels and ages. For more information, call Capt. Bennett at 843.324.3332, visit his website at CharlestonCharterFishing. com or email him at captain@charlestoncharterfishing.com.