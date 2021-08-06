9/11 Heroes Run On Daniel Island Slated For September 11

By Travis Manion Foundation for Island Eye News

The 9/11 Heroes Run – Charleston, SC raises money for local first responders, as well as its umbrella 501c3 nonprofit organization, the Travis Manion Foundation. This year will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 and the 10th anniversary of the race, which takes place on Daniel Island each September. The inaugural 9/11 Heroes Run – Charleston in 2012 had 259 participants and donated $5,800 to local first responder organizations. Since then, support for the race has significantly grown. In 2019, the event witnessed more than 1,300 participants and donated $24,000 to local first responder agencies, for the purchase of additional life-saving equipment. This year’s race is set for Saturday, Sept. 11 on Daniel Island. To register, visit travismanion.org. Travis Manion Foundation (TMF) unites communities to strengthen America’s national character by empowering veterans and families of fallen heroes to develop and lead future generations. In 2007, 1st Lt Travis Manion (USMC) was killed in Iraq while saving his wounded teammates. Today, Travis’ legacy lives on in the words he spoke before leaving for his final deployment, “If Not Me, Then Who…” Guided by this mantra, veterans continue their service, develop strong relationships with their communities, and thrive in their post-military lives by serving as character role models to youth. As a result, communities prosper and the character of our nation’s heroes lives on in the next generation.

The story of 1st Lt. Travis Manion and his Naval Academy brother Lt. (SEAL) Brendan Looney have been publicized in the book Brothers Forever, and additional information about the Foundation can be found at travismanion.org.