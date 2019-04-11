30-Day Public Comment Period Open

By Dawn Davis for The Island Eye News
The National Park Service invites the public to comment on the environmental assessment for the rehabilitation project during the 30-day public review period ending May 3.
The preferred method of providing comments is through the NPS Planning, Environment, and Public Comment (PEPC) website at: ParkPlanning.nps.gov/document.cfm?parkID=381&projectID=6219 9&documentID=94291.
Comments may also be submitted to:
Superintendent
Fort Sumter and Fort Moultrie National Historical Park
1214 Middle St.
Sullivan’s Island, SC 29482
Only written comments will be accepted. Please submit your comments by May 3 on the PEPC website or to the Superintendent. Your comment(s) will become part of the public record, so if you wish to remain anonymous, please clearly state this request within your correspondence; however, NPS cannot guarantee that personal information, such as email address, phone number, etc., will be withheld.
A limited number of printed copies of the Environmental Assessment are available in person at the front desks of the Fort Moultrie Visitor Center, located on Sullivan’s Island at 1214 Middle St. and the Liberty Square Visitor Center, located in Charleston at 340 Concord St.
