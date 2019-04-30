2nd Annual Front Beach Crawl

By Nancy Lain for The Island Eye News

The sun smiled on the island and the efforts of the Exchange Club’s second annual Front Beach Crawl on Saturday, March 23.

Participants enjoyed the camaraderie and Crawl Specials from the Windjammer, Luke ‘n Ollies, VFW Post 3137, and the Dinghy. Along with the fun, they also learned that their entry and raffle purchases helped the Exchange club raise funds for the Club’s community projects.

Later, as all gathered at the Windjammer, Tom Crowley and the Speakers brought on the party. Four very happy people went away with great raffle winnings: a golf cart, Panthers package, Wild Dunes Golf package, and a day of Tidal Wave Water Sports. Eight others were happy to go home with an array of prizes such as a signed, Clemson football, dining packages and Alabama tickets. More than 25 participants took home door prizes from a host of local restaurants and businesses.