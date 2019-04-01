By Renee Dickenson for The Island Eye News

Come enjoy a taste of Louisiana Cajun fun right here in the Lowcountry. The 28th Annual Lowcountry Cajun Festival returns to James Island County Park on Sunday, April 7 from 12–6 p.m.

This ragin’ Cajun Festival features a full day of Zydeco music, authentic Cajun and Creole food, children’s activities and more.

Charleston’s best Cajun restaurants, caterers, and food trucks will cook up a variety of delicious foods. Attendees will discover a variety of dishes for sale including jambalaya, alligator, etouffee, andouille sausage and of course, crawfish! Those who prefer a tamer menu will have the option to enjoy some Lowcountry favorites including seafood, Southern barbecue, and other traditional festival foods such as hot dogs, snow cones, funnel cakes and more.

After tasting all of the delicious food, festival-goers can dust off their dance moves and get dancing to non-stop Zydeco and Cajun music, performed on stage throughout the day.

Other festivities include a crafters’ market, souvenirs for sale, and a kids’ area featuring mechanical and inflatable rides. Anyone who loves eating crawfish will have the chance to show off their skills at the popular crawfish eating contest, which begins at 2:30 p.m. Visitors are encouraged to sign up for the contest upon their arrival at the festival.

Admission to the Lowcountry Cajun Festival is $15. The event is free for Gold Pass Holders and for ages 12 and under with a paying adult.

Gold Passes will not be sold on site the day of the festival, but may be purchased in advance at CharlestonCountyParks.com. Food vendors operate on a ticket basis. Credit cards are accepted at select locations, but attendees are encouraged to bring cash for convenience purposes. No coolers or outside alcohol permitted.

Carpooling is highly encouraged. Pets are not permitted to this event. The dog park at James Island County Park will be closed on April 7 in order to host the festival.

The Lowcountry Cajun Festival is presented by Coca-Cola, Charleston Animal Society and Charleston County Parks. For more info, call 843.795.4386 or visit CharlestonCountyParks.com.