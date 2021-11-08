24th Annual Symphony Tour Of Homes On Kiawah Island Set For November 13

By Charleston Symphony Orchestra League for The Island Eye News

View unique Kiawah homes, enjoy a concert by Charleston Symphony, and purchase a chance to win a Mustang Mach-E at the 24th annual Symphony Tour of Homes on KI set for Saturday, Nov. 13.

The Symphony Tour of Homes on Kiawah Island, now in its 24th year, will be held on Saturday, Nov. 13. The self-guided tour includes a combination of newly constructed homes as well as older homes that have had major renovations. Among the musicians performing at the homes will be winners of the Charleston Symphony Orchestra League (CSOL) scholarships and professional musicians of Charleston Symphony. And, while on the tour, guests will have an opportunity to shop for unique, design-inspired and one of-a kind items from the CSOL’s exclusive SCORE collection. The tour will be followed at 5 p.m. by a free concert presented by the Charleston Symphony Orchestra at the new West Beach Conference Center. The concert is sponsored by the Town of Kiawah Arts and Cultural Events Council and is free to the public. Participants in the tour will also be able to see the new Mustang Mach-E all-electric SUV. Tickets will be on sale during the tour for a chance to win this unique car at a drawing to be held next May. Advance tickets for the Home Tour are $55 through Nov. 12 and will be available at csolinc.org.

Tickets can also be purchased at Indigo Books in Freshfields Village or the Kiawah Island Municipal Center on Betsy Kerrison Pkwy. Tickets will be sold the day of the event on Freshfields Village Green for $60 each. Charleston Symphony is one of the very few symphonies in America to continue offering live concerts to the public through the pandemic. They return this year with two exciting new concert schedules, Masterworks and Pops. All the proceeds from this event and the car ticket draw will support the Symphony and scholarships for talented student musicians in the Lowcountry. Guests will first pick up tickets and programs for the tour at Freshfields Village and then proceed to the homes and experience the beauty of various corners of Kiawah Island.

Notice: The safety of tour guests, homeowners, volunteers and musicians is a priority. The CSOL will work within the set framework of requirements recommended by the CDC and local health organizations and will be consistent with the Town of Kiawah Island and the Community Association. Compliance will be in place and enforced at all tour and celebration locations. (Masks Required – Social Distancing Enforced – Flat Heeled Shoes Only – No Handicap Access in Tour Houses)

For more information, to purchase tickets, and to learn about sponsorship opportunities, visit csolinc.org. Follow us on Facebook at facebook. com/csolinc and Instagram at instagram.com/csoleague.