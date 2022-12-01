10th Annual Isle Of Palms Holiday Street Festival Comes To Town

By Jenea Gardner for The Island Eye News

Head down to Front Beach on Isle of Palms and help bring in the holiday season island style.

The 10th annual Isle of Palms Holiday Street Festival will be held on Saturday, Dec. 3 from 2-7 p.m. on Ocean Boulevard. This free event will have live music, carnival rides, local handmade gifts, restaurants and even a visit from Santa Claus. Sullivan’s Island Elementary Chorus kicks off the event at 2 p.m. followed by the talented Abbey Elmore Band from 2:30- 4 p.m. and finishes with local favorite Idlewild Revival Band from 4:30-5:30 p.m. and 6-7 p.m.

The City of Isle of Palms will officially light the 24- foot tree at approximately 5:30 p.m. and Santa Claus will stop by to visit with children from 4-6 p.m. Throughout the event local crafters will be on the street selling some of their specialty handmade gifts that are great for the holiday season. In addition to the free carnival rides there will be a mechanical bull, face painting and more.

For more information please go to iop.net/recreation or call the Isle of Palms Recreation Department at 843-886-8294.