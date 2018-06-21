Young Craftsman Building On Islands

Staff Report for The Island Eye News

Drew Baldrick is a chip off the old block. The young craftsman, who grew up on Isle of Palms has been working with his dad, building and remodeling custom Charleston homes, since he was 12. After graduating from Wando High School, Baldrick pursued a business management degree. “I actually started out at Tri County Tech with a plan to go to Clemson,” Baldrick said. But every summer and school break he found himself working alongside his father with TightLines Construction, perfecting his craft. After graduating from Tri County Tech with honors, Baldrick decided to pursue building full-time. Baldrick’s father, Stephen, started working in construction in 1991. Prior to that he was an electrical contractor specializing in outdoor lighting. “We did a lot of big decks, patios with fireplaces,” remembers Baldrick. The outdoor work eventually led to more construction opportunities and Stephen eventually got his residential builder’s license and began his home construction business. “That’s when I started doing the interior trim work,” explains Drew. Drew Baldrick is an old school woodworker. He specializes in custom interior trim work, cabinetry, mantles and molding. He likes to work with his hands, has the patience of an old master and an artist’s passion to create. “I want customers to say ‘holy cow’ about what I’ve done,” Baldrick boasts, because like any true artist, he takes his work seriously. So seriously that he started his own business, TightLines Carpentry, and those business classes have come in handy. Though Baldrick specializes in the detail work, his skills aren’t limited to the small stuff. “One of my favorite jobs was a remodel. We ripped off the roof, added a third story, re-did the roof line and the interior walls from the foundation up.” That was a home on Kiawah, a place where TightLines has done quite a bit of work. “Kiawah is a whole different world than Sullivan’s and IOP,” contends Baldrick. He believes that Kiawah’s high-end residents demand a quality of craftsmanship that isn’t found elsewhere. “All the best trade workers are out there and we want to bring that quality to Sullivan’s and IOP.” So TightLines Construction is focusing its efforts on the local market.

Baldrick lives in Mount Pleasant and the commute to Kiawah was a drain. He wants to bring a new, higher level of quality construction to his own community.

Baldrick works on small homes, (2000-2400 sq. ft.) as well as larger homes and historic, downtown residences, including a home on Rutledge Ave. built in 1902.

“I’m meticulous about my work. I want it to be perfect,” says Baldrick, which is exactly what every homeowner wants to hear from their trim guy. When Baldrick isn’t working, he’s still working: sawing and sanding in his free time. It’s the artist’s way.

Drew and Stephen Baldrick’s work can be seen online at TightLinesConstruction.squarespace.com and Facebook. Drew can be reached through AndrewTightlinesSC@gmail.com.