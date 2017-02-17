World Affairs Council of Charleston Addresses Putin’s Russia

Staff Report for Island Eye News

The World Affairs Council of Charleston presents ‘Vladimir Putin’s Russia – big problems at home; aggressive posture and success abroad. What does Putin seek, and can we work with him?’ on Feb. 28 at 5:15 p.m. The talk, one of 6 in its annual series, will be given by Dr. Stephen Crowley, Visiting Fellow at the Woodrow Wilson Center’s Kennan Institute in Washington. WACC, formerly the Charleston Foreign Affairs Forum, was founded in the early 1980’s as a nonprofit, nonpartisan organization.

The WACC mission is to educate and engage the wider Charleston community through timely nonpartisan activities on world affairs and international relations. The WACC membership, representing a cross-section of individuals from business, education, and civic backgrounds, seeks to inform and engage participants of all ages. Through thought-provoking presentations and discussions, participants are challenged to foster their understanding of the world. The WACC is a member of the World Affairs Councils of America.

The next talk, held at the Buyer Auditorium in Mark Clark Hall on The Citadel campus, deals with Vladimir Putin’s Russia, Facing Russian subversion in Ukraine, Crimean annexation, heavy military combat in Syria in support of Assad, past pressures on Georgia, anxieties in the Baltic countries about Moscow’s intentions, and cyber political meddling, Russia under Vladimir Putin dominates foreign policy discourse in Washington. Yet, flexing Russian muscle abroad exists with serious weakness at home.

Dr. Crowley will discuss these strands in sorting out what drives Putin and the parameters of U.S. relations with Russia, now and looking ahead. The Kennan Institute is a premier center of Russia-related analysis and writing. Dr. Crowley is a Professor and Chair of Russian and East European Studies at Oberlin College. To register or for more info visit waccharleston.org.