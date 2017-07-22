Wm. Austin Norvell At Redux Studios

By Elizabeth Bowers for Island Eye News

Wm. Austin Norvell, after 15 years working with glass as his primary material, is having his first solo show in the R2 Gallery at Redux Contemporary Art Studio July 28th from 6pm to 9pm.

He’s created 19 unique truck sculptures, which will be on display for two weeks. Loaded, the show’s title, takes on a literal and figurative meaning when viewing Norvell’s work. The beds of the glass renderings of a ‘69 Ford are loaded with miscellany: tires, bottles, artichokes, shells, and corn-on-the-cob. But what’s most loaded are the memories Norvell’s pieces help the viewer recall. While Norvell, too, creates iconic Charleston images–facades of double-porched homes, the Hunley, oyster knives, and sweetgrass baskets, which are available through commission and will also be on display at Redux–simple and everyday glass works feel most like home.

With deliberation in his techniques and in the objects he keeps close to his heart, Loaded is Norvell’s homage to, “One man’s trash is another man’s treasure.”

His work will be on display through August 10.

About the artist: